Solo Sessions: Steve Earle at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Attend Solo Sessions with Steve Earle at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 27th. He’s back on Maui during the holidays, and everyone is invited for a legendary night of music at the MACC. Earle is a singer-songwriter and a world-renowned folk troubadour, rockabilly raver, honkey-tonk rounder, and bluesman. Here’s a great date night idea on Maui this weekend! $30- $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

