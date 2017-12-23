Solo Sessions presents Steve Earle at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Solo Sessions presents Steve Earle at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 29. Earle is a folk troubadour, rockabilly raver, contemplative bluesman, honky-tonk rounder, snarling rocker and even bluegrass practitioner. He’s also written a novel, a book of short stories, a play and has appeared on television and in films. See him on stage with special guest Pat Simmons Jr. $30-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo: Chad Batka
