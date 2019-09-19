Attend Slackers in Paradise at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, September 25th. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature the combined talents of Jim Kimo West and Ken Emerson. Collectively, these two slack key masters will share their love for Hawaiian music, musical skills, and tunes that range from Hawaiian folk to ragtime, Hawaiian jazz, polka, and the blues. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Slackers in Paradise

