There’s a Slack Key Show with Jeff Peterson at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, August 21st. Peterson is recognized as one of Hawai‘i’s most versatile musicians in Hawaiian music today. Enjoy an evening of slack key guitar rooted in Hawaiian traditions, and infused with classical and jazz vibes. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Eventbrite for Organizers

