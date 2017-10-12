The Slack Key Show‘s 14th anniversary celebration will happen at the Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Celebrate with George Kahumoku Jr. and a host of Hawaii’s musicians like falsetto legend Richard Ho`opi`i, slack key guitarist Kevin Brown, Hawaiian lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, guitarist Sterling Seaton, ukulele expert and vocalist Peter deAquino and hula dancer Wainani Kealoha. $37.99-95. 6:45pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi`ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/George Kahumoku Jr.
