Skullfest 2018 will go down at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, October 20th. This is their 4th annual Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center fundraiser, and everyone is invited to the North Shore for this pre-Halloween rager. There’ll be a costume contest with prizes, projected visuals, and live music with The Neverminds, The B.A.D.S, and the EXILES. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of B.A.D.S.