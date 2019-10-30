SKULL FEST at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

SKULL FEST is happening at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, November 2nd. Their fifth annual event is a fundraiser for the Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center, and will showcase performances by Dr. Nat, The Lamonts, and B.A.D.S. Guests are encouraged to dress up in skull gear and costumes for a chance to win some cool prizes. 21+. $12. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Bryan Berkowitz

