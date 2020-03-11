‘Skate Thru Life’ at Wailuku Coffee Company

‘Skate Thru Life’ is going down at Wailuku Coffee Company on Saturday, March 14th. It’s a photography and art exhibit that will celebrate over four decades of skate history. There’ll be photography, art, videos from the Innovation Skate archive, merchandise for sale, and a live vinyl set with Maui’s favorite, DJ Boomshot. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; wailukucoffeeco.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Noah_Diamond

