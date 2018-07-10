Sizzlin’ Summer Meltdown will be going down at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, July 14th. Celebrate the Summer of 2018 with the Maui electronic dance community. Presented by Team DiscoNap, get down to vibes by Andrew Dana, Da Unkos, DJ Love, and M!CKY G. It’s also a birthday party for Lawaia! Get your tickets early for this one. 21+. $10+ at the door. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Team DiscoNap