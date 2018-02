There’s a Sitar and Tabla Concert at the Temple of Peace on Friday, Mar. 2. The evening will be full of traditional Indian music and rhythms, and will feature Daniel Paul and Will Marsh. Marsh will offer a feast for the senses on his 25-stringed sitar while Paul will present his spell-binding skills on the tabla. $20 at the door, or $15 advance at Eventbrite. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Daniel Paul