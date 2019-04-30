Silent Disco Saturday is going down at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, May 4th. There’ll be two DJs spinning, and you choose which one you want to tune into. Get funky with your friends, let your moves loose, and enjoy some late night dining and drink specials. Who knows who you’ll bump into! It’s a disco, baby… Free. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Matt Kieffer

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events