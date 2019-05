There’ll be another super Silent Disco at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, June 1st. Disco lovers can get down to their choice of two DJ sound systems designed to get your body groovin’. The kitchen will be open late, and there’ll be drink specials and lots of new friends to jive with. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Silent Disco Hawaii

