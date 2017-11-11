Shane Victorino’s Mahalo Maui Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Shane Victorino’s Mahalo Maui Concert will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 17. Victorino and his ohana will thank the community for supporting the work and mission of the Shane Victorino Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes recreational activities for underserved youth. The concert will feature live performances by Fiji, Ekolu, Anuhea, PeniDean and more local favorites. Free. Gates open at 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of MACC
Comments