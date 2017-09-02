The seventh annual Maui Jazz and Blues Festival will at the Four Seasons Resort on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. There will be great visiting and local jazz and blues musicians appearing on both days. Visiting artists include Bobby Watson, Jimmy D. Lane, Fareed Haque, Jo-El Sonnier and Javon Jackson. The Main Concert on Sept. 8 includes a five-station gourmet meal prepared by the Four Seasons Maui culinary team. 6pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Mauijazzandbluesfest.com
Photo: Darris Hurst
