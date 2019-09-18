Enjoy Saturday Afternoon Acoustic Gypsy Jazz at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku on Saturday, September 21st. Here’s a cool afternoon music event hosted by the Swing Star Maui Band. Enjoy some treats and caffeinated bevies alongside the musical talents of Steve Elliott, Loren Tilley, Mike Guzalak, and more musical friends. Free. 1pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Swing Star Maui
