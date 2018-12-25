Sasha Rose at Dance Church Maui

Sasha Rose will perform at Dance Church Maui on Saturday, December 29th. Originally from Canada, Rose is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, musician, DJ, and producer. She’s regarded for her sense of musical flow, guiding dancers from world beat grooves to tribal rhythms, downtempo to dub, ecstatic to higher realms. Dance Church Maui is a sober, no talking, dance space. All ages. $20 at the door. 7:30-10:30pm. (1445 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao); dancechurchmaui.org
photo credit Cole Hatcher
