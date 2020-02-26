Rupert Hayburn Band at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku

The Rupert Hayburn Band will perform at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku on Monday, March 2nd. The duo consists of the combined musical talents of Steven L’Engle on guitar and vocals, and Greg Carter on the guitar and mandolin. Enjoy an evening of acoustic blues, folk music, coffee drinks, and more. 6:30pm-9:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com

