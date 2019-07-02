Rootz N Creation Album Release Party at Casanova Makawao

Rootz N Creation’s Album Release Party will be at Casanova Makawao on Friday, July 5th. Presented by RNC and Q103, all are invited to enjoy an evening of celebration for Rootz N Creation Volume Two. The album features artists like special guests like Arm Y, Biblical, Rootzmon, Current, Kokomon, Bengali, and Teoman. All Bull Bash contestants get in free with number. 21+. $15. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Rootz n Creation

