Ron Artis & The Truth at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Ron Artis & The Truth will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, December 14th. Ron Artis II and his band have been touring all over the mainland US and beyond. Now, you can hear them on stage at the MACC. It’s sure to be a night of positive vibrations, honest lyrics, and music that feeds your heart and soul. $26+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

