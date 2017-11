Rita Coolidge will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Nov. 19. Coolidge is a two-time Grammy winner, most recognized for classic pop hits like “Fever,” “One Fine Day” and “The Way You Do The Things You Do.” She’s also on tour for her new book Delta Lady, so pick up a personalized autographed copy after the show. This could be a fun date night! $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Matt Beard