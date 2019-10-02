See the Richard Thompson Electric Trio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, October 6th. Rolling Stone Magazine has called Richard Thompson one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time. He’s one of the world’s most critically acclaimed songwriters, and now you can hear him live on stage at the MACC. $40- $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Richard Thompson-RT

