Richard Marx will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Marx is a performer, producer, songwriter and more. He’s known for romantic music hits like “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and ”Right Here Waiting.” Attend the show to see why he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performer. $59-160 VIP. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC