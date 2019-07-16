Reverie & Wake Self at Casanova Makawao

Reverie and Wake Self will be at Casanova Makawao on Friday, July 19th. As part of Pono Primitive Friday, these two visiting artists will headline a show like no other. Last time Reverie was on Maui from LA, she performed with The Grouch. Get ready for a night of hip-hop, rap, and lyricism. There’ll also be DJ sets with Jon Mon, and Kanoa X Rabbit will open the show. 21+. $20. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Reverie

