Return of the Vince Esquire Band at Mulligans on the Blue 

The Return of the Vince Esquire Band will happen at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, October 12th. It’s been over 5 years since the Vince Esquire Band performed together on stage, and here’s your chance to celebrate with them. See Vince Esquire (guitar), Joshua Greenbaum (vocals) and Jason Ganis (bass) rip up Mulligan’s stage. $20 advance tickets are available at Bounty Music (Kahului), Mulligans and online. $25 at the door. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com; Hitidenation.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Vince Esquire Band