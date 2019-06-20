RESCUE will be at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, June 22nd. As part of Maui House Collective’s Summer of House DJ sessions, everyone with a dancing bone in their body should head to the West Side for some serious grooves. RESCUE is originally from Denver, Colorado and now resides in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s a DJ and producer with over 50 releases on top house music labels like InStereo Recordings, GuestHouse Music, and SpaceDisco Records. Here’s a night out you don’t want to miss! Opening sets by MHC DJs Markiss Knobs and Benjamin Jay. 21+. $10+. 9:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Brian Rescue Hein

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events