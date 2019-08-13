Check out Regruvenation at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia on Saturday, August 17th. The night will be a full on celebration of the music of The Meters with Maui musicians like Mark Johnstone, Matt Del Olmo, John Michael Jeliffe, and Brad Canton. With their combined musical talents, all will be gettin’ down to the funk with classic jams, and some serious swagger! DJ Sweet Beets and more special guests will provide the tunes during the intermission. 21+. $10 cover. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

