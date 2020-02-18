Regruvenation at Charleys Restaurant & Saloon in Paia

Head to Regruvenation at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia on Saturday, February 22nd. Hosted by Mark Johnston and friends, the night is a celebration of the American funk band The Meters. Get down and groove with music by Mark Johnstone, Matt Del Olmo, John Zangrando, Danny M., Rick Bodinus, Berto Prieto, Paul Marchetti, and more special guests. Aloha Bluegrass & Friends will open the show. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo credit Shooting Stars Photography

