Check out the Record Collector Event at Wailuku Coffee Company on Sunday, March 31st. It’s a record and zine meet-and-greet, sale, and trade swap. Whether you’re looking to wipe the dust off old records, add to your collection, or do some spring cleaning, here’s your jam. There’ll be coffee, music, subculture, and lots of cool people like you to meet. Free. 10am-1pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; wailukucoffeeco.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/ Gavin St. Ours

