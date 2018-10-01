Rebelution’s Free Rein Hawaii Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Rebelution’s Free Rein Hawaii Tour will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, October 5th. Rebelution is a California reggae band composed of musicians Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams. They are an international reggae phenomenon known for their creativity and spreading the positive vibes. They’ll be joined by Tribal Seeds and Hirie. $29.50-$49.50/GA; $89.50/VIP. Gates open at 5pm. Show begins at 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
