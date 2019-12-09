Rebelution Returns at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Rebelution Returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 13th. The California reggae band is composed of musicians Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams. They’re internationally renowned for their positive reggae vibes and conscious lyrics. See them on stage at the MACC this weekend! $29.50-$49.50/GA; $69.50/VIP. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

