R. Carlos Nakai Quartet at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The R. Carlos Nakai Quartet will also be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 12th. Nakai is a world-renowned Native American flutist. His quartet consists of the musical talents of saxophonist-keyboardist AmoChip Dabney, ethno-world drummer Will Clipman, and bassist Johnny Walker. Together, they’ll present a beautiful concert that celebrates world music. Enjoy positive vibes, melody, rhythm, and straight up sonic goodness! $30-$50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

