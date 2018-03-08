Quizunderstood: What do you know about the late Richard Ho`opi`i’s early career?

1. On Mar. 1, The Maui News reported that authorities were investigating an anonymous threat scrawled on a restroom wall at a Maui school. At which school did this happen?

A. Maui High School

B. Baldwin High School

C. Iao Intermediate School

D. Maui Waena Intermediate School

E. Wailuku Elementary School

2. The beloved Maui musician Richard Ho‘opi‘i died in the early morning hours of Saturday, Mar. 3 at the age of 76. His first album, recorded with his brother Solomon, came out in 1975. What was the title of that album?

A. Ululani

B. Aloha From Maui

C. Na Mele Henoheno

D. No Ka Oi

E. Ho‘omau: To Perpetuate

3. On Mar. 2, the state House of Representatives passed 131 bills, moving them to the state Senate. One of them was HB 1727–what does it do?

A. “Appropriates funds to provide additional rent supplement subsidies”

B. “Requires employers to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to employees to be used to care for themselves or a family member”

C. “Requires that health insurance policies include coverage for clinical victim support services for victims of sexual violence and abuse who suffer from mental disorders”

D. “Enacts voting by mail uniformly across all counties for all elections commencing in 2020”

E. “Establishes a Clean Transportation Initiative to reduce and ultimately eliminate the use of fossil fuels in all public ground transportation by 2035”

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–Iao Intermediate School

2: D–No Ka Oi

3: B–“Requires employers to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to employees to be used to care for themselves or a family member”

Photo of Richard Ho‘opi‘i courtesy MauiTime