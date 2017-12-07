Quizunderstood: What do you know about Haleakala National Park’s new artist in residence?

1. Pianist Hunter Noack will spend December as an artist in residence at Haleakala National Park, park officials announced on Dec. 2. According to the park’s news release, Noack is known for “expressive performances” of which composer?

A. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

B. Ludwig van Beethoven

C. Franz Liszt

D. Johann Sebastian Bach

E. Frederic Chopin

2. According to the Dec. 1 Honolulu Civil Beat story “If We Love Hawaii So Much, Why Don’t We Vote?” what percentage of Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) members are registered to vote?

A. 60 percent

B. 70 percent

C. 80 percent

D. 90 percent

E. 100 percent

3. On Friday, Dec. 1, a bunch of people showed up at the Maui County Council meeting to ask the council not to fire Water Director Dave Taylor, even though Mayor Alan Arakawa (who hired him) now wants him fired for unspecified reasons. Who is currently Acting Water Director?

A. Keith Regan

B. Herman Andaya

C. Don Medeiros

D. Mike Molina

E. Gladys Baisa

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–Franz Liszt

2: D–90 percent

3: E–Gladys Baisa

Photo courtesy Hunternoack.com