Questlove on Maui at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia

Check out Questlove at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Pa‘ia on Wednesday, August 21st, and Thursday, August 22nd. Here’s two opportunities to see this awesome drummer live on Maui’s North Shore. It’s sure to be an incredible night out on the town! The event is also a partial fundraiser for Nancy Meola’s cancer treatment recovery fund. Get your tickets early. 21+. Earlybird tickets are $35 on Eventbrite. Doors: 8pm. Show: 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Questlove

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events