The QuestLove–Four Day DJ Residency will run from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 27 at Charley’s in Paia. QuestLove is a world-famous multi-instrumentalist, DJ, music producer, audiophile and journalist. He’s the drummer for The Roots, one of the producers of the Broadway musical Hamilton and even does a bit of acting. He’ll play all night at all four of his shows, which means four hours of QuestLove live, four days in a row (though Friday & Saturday shows are already Sold Out). 21+. $25-95. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Questlove