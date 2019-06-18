Pure Aloha Maui is happening at War Memorial Complex on Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd. The two-day festival will feature live music with a grip of local musicians, vendors, live performances, ‘ono grinds, and tasty treats. Here’s a great event to check out in Central Maui this weekend! Find tickets and more info online. $13-$75+. 1pm-10pm both days. War Memorial Complex, (Kamehameha and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); vizzun.com/maui
photo courtesy of Facebook/Vizzun Entertainment
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
