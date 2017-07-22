There’s a Punk Show at Request Music in Wailuku this Friday, July 28. All Maui punk rockers should definitely head to Wailuku to hear Smoked Solid Dairy’s first full-length album The Grey Sheep. The Minorities and Bryce Gayton will also be on the bill playing a folk punk set. Lace up your combat boots or Creepers and get ready for some garage rock in the basement. This is an all-ages event. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

Photo: Flickr/Mycatkins