Primus at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Primus will play the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, April 20. You heard that right! Primus–one of the most distinct bands from the 1990s–will be on the Valley Isle. The show will feature original band members like singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. Here’s a great chance to hear hits like “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” live. $35-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC