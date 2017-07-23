Poundtown’s Glow Hard Party at Da Warehouse Maui

#Poundtown’s Glow Hard Party will happen at Da Warehouse Maui on Saturday, July 29. Be prepared to get messy with gallons and gallons of glow-in-the-dark paint. See the lovely ladies of the Kitty Squad and hear beats by DJs Andrew Dana, Deviant, Kurt, Monks, TRVR, Jon Mon, Vinnie, Skurttle, Daddy Issues, DRTY DNCN and TEARZA. Wear white clothes, and all flow and glow art is encouraged. Free glowsticks (while supplies last). $10-60. 9pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/PoundTown
