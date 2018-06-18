Poly’s Finest Fest at War Memorial Complex

The Poly’s Finest Fest will be at War Memorial Complex on Friday, June 22nd. Head to Kahului Town for live music with a handful of the most popular island-style musicians in all of Polynesia. The concert will feature performances by Sammy J, Aaradhna, Finn Gruva, Sammielz, Josh “Wawa” White, Samu and Tenelle. Tickets are available online or at YNVU in Kahului, Mr. Subs in Lahaina and Sparky’s Food Truck. $25 General admission; $75 for VIP. Doors open at 4:00pm. Show starts at 5:00pm. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Hifinest.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/YNVU Clothing Store