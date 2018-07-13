Pioneers of Electronic Music at Wailuku Public Library

Pioneers of Electronic Music will be at Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, July 19th. Presented by Peter Swanzy, here’s an awesome event for Maui music lovers. Swanzy will show the historical impact of electronic music in the early and mid-20th Century. Learn more about the movement in art, and the pursuits of new sound. A Q&A session will follow. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org; Ebbandflowarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Peter Swanzy
