There’s a Picnic For Poki Hawaiian Music Concert at Ka‘ahumanu Church on Thursday, June 21st. This month’s guests are Mele Fong and Richard Tom. The husband-wife duo will sing a variety of Hawaiian, hapa-haole, pop, and jazz favorites with a special influence of Hawaii’s nostalgic “boat days music.” Guests will enjoy beautiful ukulele and U-bass sounds, fresh baked cookies and coffee. Free. 11:00am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mele Fong
