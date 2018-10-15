Picnic For Poki will happen at Ka‘ahumanu Church on Thursday, October 18th. This month’s edition will feature music by Maui’s most popular female Hawaiian trio, Ahumanu. Take a break in your day to enjoy beautiful Hawaiian music with Liz Morales, Marjalehua Apisaloma, and Kekai Robinson. Relax on the lawn with music, afternoon coffee, and Roselani’s famous fresh baked cookies. Free. 11:00am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ahumanu
