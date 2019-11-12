There’s a Piano Recital with Naomi Niskala at Keawala‘i Congregational Church on Friday, November 15th. Presented by Ebb & Flow Arts, the solo piano recital will feature world renowned pianist Naomi Niskala. She’ll be performing Roger Session’s “Piano Sonata #1,” “Mementi” by Vivian Fine, “In the Mists” by world-renowned Czech composer Leos Janacek, and more. The intermission includes complimentary food and beverages. Free. 7:30pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd.); 808-876-1854; ebbandflowarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Naomi Niskala
