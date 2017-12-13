Pianist Hunter Noack to give free concert at Seabury Hall

Pianist Hunter Noack, who is currently the Artist in Residence at Haleakala National Park, will give a free concert for the public on Monday, Dec. 18.

“We are pleased to partner with the National Parks Arts Foundation and Mr. Noack as he experiences the beauty, solitude, and wilderness that has inspired generations of artists who have explored Haleakalā,” said superintendent Natalie Gates in a Dec. 13 announcement.

Originally from Oregon, Noack has loved the outdoors his whole life. Inspired by Liszt as well as nature, Noack is working on a composition during his time on Maui.

“If a breeze came through the trees, we all felt it,” he said in the park’s Dec. 13 announcement. “Natural events felt imbued with meaning. If a flock of birds flew overhead, it seemed as if it were part of the music, which heightened the sense of urgency–these little happenings make us all feel present.”

The concert will take place at Seabury Hall’s `A`ali`ikūhonua Creative Arts Center (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao). It starts at 6:30pm on Monday, Dec. 18. It’s free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy Hunternoack.com