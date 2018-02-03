Pianist Dan Tepfer at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Pianist Dan Tepfer will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Feb. 9. Tepfer is a renowned pianist and acclaimed composer, known for intimate duets and original compositions. On Maui, he’ll be present his widely popular Bach’s Goldberg Variations concert. This is also a benefit for Adaptations Dance Theater. $20-$65. A limited number of premium seats are $125 and include a post-show reception with refreshments. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo: Josh Goleman
