Peter Kater’s December Home Concerts on Maui 

Peter Kater’s December Home Concerts will happen on Maui from Thursday Dec. 21 to Saturday Dec. 23. Kater invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at three different home concerts on Maui. Make sure to purchase tickets in advance because tickets are limited. Schedule: Dec. 21 Healing & Restorative Winter Solstice Concert, $25, 6:30pm; Dec. 22 Concert with Special Guest Violinist Don Lax, $35, 6:30pm; Dec. 23 Holiday Aloha Concert, $45, 6:30pm. tickets.brightstarevents.com/events/19602
Photo courtesy Global Media Productions
