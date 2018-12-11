The Pepper and Stick Figure 2018 Hawai‘i Tour will land at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, December 16th. Originally from Hawai‘i, Pepper is a three-piece rock band that consists of vocalist and guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist and bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams. Stick Figure an American reggae and dub band based in Northern California. Here’s a Maui show that you don’t want to miss! $39.50/GA for all ages; $79.50/VIP for 21+ Doors: 6pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC