There’s a Peacocks & Goddesses Dance Party at VIBE in Kihei on Saturday, November 30th. The mingling event invites all male peacocks and female goddesses to cavort in a friendly environment while walking the red carpet, meeting new friends, dancing, and enjoying playful camaraderie. There’ll also be themed cocktails and prizes awarded for best dressed peacock and best dressed goddess. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 21+. $50. Doors open at 7pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; vibebarmaui.com

photo courtesy of Marsha Wald

