Paul Simon at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Paul Simon will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, August 13th and Wednesday, August 14th. Here’s your chance to see Simon live at the MACC! He’s won 12 Grammy Awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame for his solo career and for Simon & Garfunkel. All net proceeds will be donated to Auwahi Forest Restoration Project and Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA). Amazing! Go online for tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Jake Edwards

